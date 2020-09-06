The Pirates are 11-15 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh’s team on-base percentage of .284 is last in the National League. Jacob Stallings leads the team with an OBP of .376.
The Reds are 12-14 against the rest of their division. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .214 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .298.
TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Gonzalez leads the Pirates with 31 hits and has 17 RBIs.
Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 20 extra base hits and is batting .241.
INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
Reds: Wade Miley: (shoulder), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.