McIlvaine is the son of Joe McIlvaine, the former general manager of the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres and a former Angels scout.
McIlvaine replaces Matt Swanson, who was dismissed last week after overseeing the Angels’ past five drafts. Perry Minasian was hired by the Angels a year ago to replace the fired Billy Eppler.
The Angels’ farm system has consistently ranked among the majors’ worst for most of the past decade. That ranking didn’t change much during Swanson’s tenure, although several prospects drafted by Eppler’s front office made an impact on the big league team this year, including All-Star Jared Walsh, Brandon Marsh, Jo Adell and Reid Detmers.
