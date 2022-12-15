AP source: Cubs add to bullpen, agree to deal with Boxberger

CHICAGO — The Cubs added bullpen help, agreeing to a $2.8 million, one-year contract with veteran right-hander Brad Boxberger, a person familiar with the situation said Thursday.
The Cubs finished 74-88 and missed the playoffs for the second straight year. They signed former National League MVP Cody Bellinger to a $17.5 million, one-year contract and agreed to a four-year deal with right-hander Jameson Taillon worth roughly $68 million. But they lost one of the final holdovers from the 2016 World Series championship team, with three-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras signing an $87.5 million, five-year contract with the rival St. Louis Cardinals.
