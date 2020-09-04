Wearing his hat off to the left, Strop became a fan favorite in Chicago after he was acquired along with Jake Arrieta in a 2013 trade with Baltimore for Scott Feldman and Steve Clevenger.
The 35-year-old Strop had 2.90 ERA in 411 appearances with the Cubs over seven years, mostly in a setup role. He was a key member of the 2016 team that won the franchise’s first World Series title since 1908.
But Strop struggled last season, going 2-5 with 10 saves and a 4.97 ERA. The Cubs missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014, and Strop signed a $1,825,000, one-year deal with the Reds in February.
Strop had no record and a 3.86 ERA in four appearances with Cincinnati. He was sidelined by a right groin injury last month, but he was reinstated from the IL on Aug. 26 and then designated for assignment.
___
Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.