The 34-year-old Gomes played for Washington and Oakland this year, batting .252 with 14 homers and 52 RBIs in 103 games.
A person with direct knowledge of the contract confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because it had not been finalized.
Gomes was selected by Toronto in the 10th round of the 2009 amateur draft and broke into the majors with the Blue Jays in 2012. He is a .247 hitter with 117 homers and 416 RBIs in 882 games, spending most of his big league career with Cleveland.
___
Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports