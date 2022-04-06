AP source: Dodgers add RHP Betances on minor league deal

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers and veteran right-hander Dellin Betances agreed to a minor league contract Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced it.

The 34-year-old Betances made four All-Star teams in eight seasons with the New York Yankees but hasn’t been a reliable contributor since 2018. He’s only appeared in 17 games over the past three seasons and pitched just once for the Mets last year due to shoulder surgery.