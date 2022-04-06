AP source: Dodgers add RHP Betances on minor league deal

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers and veteran right-hander Dellin Betances agreed to a minor league contract Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
Over 10 seasons, Betances is 21-23 with a 2.53 ERA and 36 saves. His best season came in 2015, when he had a 1.50 ERA in 74 appearances with nine saves and finish 14th in AL Cy Young Award voting.
Veterans in the back of the Dodgers bullpen include right-handers Daniel Hudson, Blake Treinen and Craig Kimbrel, who was acquired from the Chicago White Sox in a trade last week. Los Angeles intends to open the regular season Friday with a 16-man pitching staff.
