Kahnle threw just one inning for the New York Yankees in 2020 before having season-ending Tommy John surgery in August, and the 31-year-old is unlikely to pitch next season.
Los Angeles is hoping he can return to form in 2022. Kahnle had a 3.67 ERA in 72 games for New York in 2019, striking out 88 in 61 1/3 innings.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.