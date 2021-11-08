Heaney’s peripheral numbers were better than his ERA, with 150 strikeouts and 41 walks over 129 2/3 innings, sparking speculation he could improve in 2022.
Heaney is familiar with Southern California after pitching for the Angels from 2015-21. He was very briefly a Dodger before that; Los Angeles acquired him from Miami on Dec. 11, 2014, along with Kiké Hernández and Austin Barnes, then shipped him that same day to Anaheim for Howie Kendrick.
Heaney refused an outright minor league assignment from the Yankees on Oct. 7 and became a free agent. He made $6.75 million last season.
AP Baseball Writer Jake Seiner contributed to this report.
