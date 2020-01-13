Wood’s time in Cincinnati was plagued by injury. His back flared up in spring training and then he began last season on the injured list. The left-hander was activated in July and made just seven starts before his season ended early in September. He was 1-3 with a 5.80 ERA.

Wood’s best year in Los Angeles was 2017 when he was a National League All-Star and had a 16-3 record with a 2.72 ERA. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning against Houston in Game 4 of the World Series that fall.

He returns with a chance to join the Dodgers’ starting rotation, which he was part of at various times during four seasons.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum in New York contributed to this report.

