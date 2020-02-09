Graterol was first headed for the cost-cutting Red Sox as part of a three-team swap to send outfielder Mookie Betts and starting pitcher David Price to the Dodgers. But the Red Sox, as first reported by The Athletic, raised questions about Graterol’s arm health.

Now the Red Sox and Dodgers will conduct their own trade involving Betts and Price. The Twins and Dodgers technically now have a separate deal, the person said.

The 31-year-old Maeda, who spent his first four major league seasons with the Dodgers after coming over from Japan, likely will slide into the middle of Minnesota’s rotation. The right-hander has a 3.87 ERA in 589 career innings, including some late-season and postseason stints in relief for a Los Angeles team that has long been flush with starters.

The 21-year-old Graterol, who can touch triple digits on the radar gun with his fastball, missed time last season for Double-A Pensacola with a shoulder injury. The right-hander recovered in time to make his major league debut with the Twins and pitch in the postseason.

