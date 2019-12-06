Avila turns 33 in January. He’s batted .235 with 103 homers in an 11-season career with Detroit, the White Sox, the Cubs and Arizona.
The AL Central champion Twins had been looking for a reliable backup this offseason. Jason Castro became a free agent, so Minnesota was in the market for a veteran complement to Mitch Garver after his breakout season. Garver hit 31 home runs in 93 games.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.