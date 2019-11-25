Hill, who turns 40 in March, was 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 13 starts this year for the Los Angeles Dodgers, completing a $48 million, three-year contract. He was sidelined between June 19 and Sept. 12 with a strained flexor tendon in his pitching forearm and then in his first start back felt right knee pain that delayed his next outing until Sept. 24. Hill started Game 4 of the Division Series against Washington and did not get a decision.