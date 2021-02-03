He went 5-3 with a 3.47 ERA in 69 relief appearances for Pittsburgh in 2019, striking out 63 and walking 35 in 70 innings.
Liriano, an All-Star as a rookie with Minnesota in 2006, is 112-114 with a 4.15 ERA in 300 starts and 119 relief outings over 14 major league seasons with the Twins, White Sox, Pirates, Blue Jays, Astros and Tigers.
He pitched for Toronto in 2016 and 2017 before getting traded to Houston for outfielders Teoscar Hernández and Nori Aoki.
Liriano won a World Series ring with the 2017 Astros, making five short relief appearances during the postseason that year.
