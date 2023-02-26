AP source: Machado, Padres agree to new $350M, 11-year deal

All-Star slugger Manny Machado has agreed to a new $350 million, 11-year contract that will keep him with the San Diego Padres through 2033, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
Machado, 30, had said that after this season, he planned to opt out of the $300 million, 10-year deal he signed in 2019. With the $120 million he already has received, the new deal increases the free-spending Padres’ commitment to Machado to $470 million over 15 years.
Machado, who has helped turn the Padres into a World Series contender, finished second in the NL MVP race last year. He’ll anchor a susperstar-laden lineup that includes Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., who can return on April 20 from an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.
