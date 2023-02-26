AP source: Machado, Padres agree to new $350M, 11-year deal

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Machado must pass a physical before the deal, which was first reported by ESPN, is finalized. Machado was scheduled to bat second Sunday in the Padres’ spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

All-Star slugger Manny Machado has agreed to a new $350 million, 11-year contract that will keep him with the San Diego Padres through 2033, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

Machado, 30, had said that after this season, he planned to opt out of the $300 million, 10-year deal he signed in 2019. With the $120 million he already has received, the new deal increases the free-spending Padres’ commitment to Machado to $470 million over 15 years.