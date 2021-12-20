Melvin left Oakland to manage the San Diego Padres in late October. The 46-year-old Kotsay was most recently the A’s third-base coach and formerly was a bench coach under Melvin, who came aboard midway through the 2011 season to replace Bob Geren.
Kotsay has demonstrated a great rapport with players and the ability to connect based on his long playing career. A first-round pick taken ninth overall by Miami in the 1996 draft out of Cal State Fullerton, the well-traveled Kotsay was a career .276 hitter with 127 home runs and 720 RBIs for the Marlins, Padres, A’s, Atlanta, Boston, the Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee.
The A’s went 86-76 this year for third place in the AL West and missed the playoffs following three straight postseason berths.
Oakland won the AL West during the pandemic-shortened, 60-game 2020 season following consecutive wild-card finishes. In the playoffs, the A’s beat the White Sox in the wild-card round to stop a nine-game losing streak in winner-take-all postseason games — a major league record that dated to the 1973 World Series — before losing to the rival Houston Astros in a four-game AL division series.
The MLB Network first reported Kotsay’s hiring Monday.
