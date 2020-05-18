The optional workouts will be individual, with a staff member present, and those involved will abide by social distancing guidelines, the person said.
Major League Baseball is considering proposed methods to salvage a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Plans have been formulated to possibly start the season in early July.
