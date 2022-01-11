MLB has been preparing a new proposal for the union, several people familiar with the talks have said. The meeting will end a 42-day gap between economic talks, with negotiations limited to peripheral issues.
Management locked out the union on Dec. 2 following the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement, the sport’s ninth work stoppage but first since a 7 1/2-month strike in 1994-95.
The dispute threatens spring training, which is scheduled to start Feb. 16 in Florida and Arizona.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports