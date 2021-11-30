The Orioles also announced Tuesday that they’d agreed on 2022 contracts with outfielder Anthony Santander ($3.15 million), left-hander Paul Fry ($850,000) and right-hander Jorge López ($1.5 million), avoiding arbitration. They also sent infielder Richie Martin outright to Triple-A Norfolk and granted right-hander Brooks Kriske his release to pursue an international opportunity.
___
Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports