In return, Tampa Bay was expected to receive a package of prospects from the Padres.
Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, was 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He had 63 strikeouts in 50 innings.
Snell went 2-2 in the AL playoffs, then racked up 18 strikeouts in 10 innings and compiled a 2.70 ERA during the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was pulled from Game 6 by Rays manager Kevin Cash after throwing only 73 pitches in 5 1/3 dominant innings, a heavily criticized move that backfired when the Dodgers came back to clinch the title with a 3-1 victory.
The 28-year-old lefty has three years and $39 million remaining on a $50 million, five-year contract he signed with the small-budget Rays.
