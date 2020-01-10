He won a Gold Glove in 2019 and hit a career-high 30 homers in 2018.

The team also announced Friday that left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray and infielder Jake Lamb avoided arbitration after agreeing to one-year deals.

Ray, who was an All-Star in 2017, has been one of Arizona’s top pitchers over the past four seasons. He had a 12-8 record and a 4.34 ERA in 2019 and struck out a career-high 235 batters in 174 1/3 innings.

The 29-year-old Lamb was an All-Star in 2017 but is trying to bounce back from two straight injury-plagued seasons. He hit just .193 last year with six homers in 78 games in 2019.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

