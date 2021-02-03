The Phillies also finalized a $3 million, one-year deal with left-hander Matt Moore on Wednesday. Moore pitched in Japan last year, going 6-3 with a 2.65 ERA in 15 starts. He is 54-56 with a 4.51 ERA in nine major league seasons.
Anderson and Moore add more depth to a starting rotation that features Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin. Spencer Howard and Vince Velasquez also will compete for starts.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.