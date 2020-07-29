The Phillies are scheduled to host Toronto this weekend in a series that was originally scheduled to be on the road but had to be switched because the Blue Jays’ temporary ballpark in Buffalo, New York, isn’t ready. The teams won’t play Friday and instead will have a traditional doubleheader on Saturday.
The Blue Jays have been displaced because the Canadian government didn’t want players traveling in and out of the country.
