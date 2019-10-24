He replaces Andy Green, who was blamed for the Padres’ second-half collapse when he fired with eight games left in the season.
Tingler faces tremendous expectations from ownership and a long-suffering fan base. The Padres were last in the NL West at 70-92 even after signing Manny Machado to a $300 million contract and promoting top rookies Fernando Tatis Jr. and Chris Paddack.
