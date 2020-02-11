The Red Sox were reportedly ready to promote bench coach Ron Roenicke to manager, but they appeared to be waiting for the results of the investigation to make sure the former Brewers boss wasn’t a target. Alex Cora was let go for directing the sign-stealing scheme with the Houston Astros in 2017, the year before he took over in Boston.
___
AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this story.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.