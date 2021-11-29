Cobb went 8-3 with a 3.76 ERA over 18 starts and 93 1/3 innings for the Los Angeles Angels this year. He struck out 98 batters and walked 33.
San Francisco set a franchise record with 107 wins and edged out the rival, 106-win Dodgers on the final day of the regular season before losing to Los Angeles in a thrilling five-game NL Division Series.
Earlier this month, the Giants declined their $22 million contract option on right-hander Johnny Cueto.
MLB Network first reported Cobb was close to a deal.
