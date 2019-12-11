He is 74-64 with a 3.71 ERA over seven seasons. He spent six seasons with Washington, then was dealt to Cincinnati last December.

Toronto was 67-95 last season and last month acquired right-hander Chase Anderson from Milwaukee to join a rotation that includes right-hander Matt Shoemaker, whose 2019 season was cut short after five starts because of a torn left anterior cruciate ligament. Shoemaker was 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA when he got hurt.

