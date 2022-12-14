AP source: Syndergaard agrees to $13M, 1-year deal with LA

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — Pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a $13 million, one-year deal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement had not been announced. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The deal includes the opportunity to earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses.

Syndergaard began last season with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 15 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in August and his numbers fell off. His ERA ballooned to 4.12 and he averaged 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. He made nine starts in 10 appearances for the eventual World Series runners-up.

Syndergaard had Tommy John surgery in March 2020 before the season was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. An injury setback delayed his return for the 2021 season before he made two relief appearances for the New York Mets late in the season.

The Dodgers have room in their rotation for Syndergaard since All-Star right-hander Walker Buehler is expected to miss all of next season after having Tommy John surgery.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

