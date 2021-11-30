A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been finalized.
Detroit had been looking for a shortstop since it went 77-85 last season, finishing third in the AL Central behind Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox. The Tigers also traded for catcher Tucker Barnhart and signed left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez in free agency.
