AP source: Twins, Paddack agree to $12.5M, 3-year contract

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins and right-handed pitcher Chris Paddack agreed Friday to a $12.5 million, three-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending completion of a physical exam.

Paddack is recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery, the second of his career. He had the ligament replacement procedure on May 18, after making just five starts for the Twins following his arrival in a trade with San Diego. The operation typically takes a full year to return from.