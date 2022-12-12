AP source: Twins, Vázquez agree to $30 million, 3-year deal

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins added Christian Vázquez on Monday, agreeing to a $30 million, three-year contract with the veteran catcher.
The 32-year-old Vázquez also appeared in six postseason games, batting .235 with three RBIs while helping Houston win the World Series. He was the catcher in Game 4 when the Astros combined to pitch a no-hitter against the Phillies.
Minnesota went 78-84 this season and finished third in the AL Central. Gary Sánchez made 80 starts at catcher for the Twins this year, but he is a free agent.
Vázquez broke into the majors with Boston in 2014. He hit .262 with 54 homers and 266 RBIs in 698 games with the Red Sox, winning a World Series ring in 2018, before he was traded to the Astros.
