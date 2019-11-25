Sanchez made $4,625,000 this year and if Chicago had offered a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline likely would have gotten a salary of about $6 million. Because Sanchez has enough service time to be eligible for arbitration, he is likely not to be claimed. He has the right to refuse an outright assignment to a minor league roster and elect to become a free agent.
Prospect Nick Madrigal is an option to take over at second.
