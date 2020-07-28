The Yankees are scheduled to host the Phillies on Wednesday and Thursday.
More than a dozen Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that stranded the team in Philadelphia on Sunday, disrupting MLB’s schedule in the early days of the pandemic-delayed season.
Miami’s home opener against Baltimore was postponed, as was Tuesday’s finale of the two-game series at Marlins Park.
