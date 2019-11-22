The person says New York general manager sent a letter to Ellsbury and his agent, Scott Boras, informing them the team had converted his contract to a nonguaranteed deal. New York’s decision to not pay him was first reported by the New York Post.

Ellsbury has not played since 2017 and was released by the Yankees on Wednesday.

According to the person who spoke with the AP, the Yankees said he was treated by Dr. Viktor Bouquette of Progressive Medical Center in Atlanta without the team’s permission

Ellsbury is owed more than $26.2 million as part of his $153 million, seven-year contract: more than $21.1 million for the final guaranteed season plus a $5 million buyout of a $21 million team option for 2021. If Ellsbury is not paid, that amount would come off the Yankees’ luxury-tax payroll next year.

The players’ association can file a grievance challenging the conversion of the contract to nonguaranteed.

