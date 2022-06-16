AP sources: Blitzer to get minority share of Guardians

Placeholder while article actions load

CLEVELAND — Major League Baseball has approved the sale of a minority stake in the Cleveland Guardians to David Blitzer, who also has ownership shares in the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Blitzer will initially have 25-30% ownership and will have the right to increase his stake to a controlling interest in several years, said one of the people. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced approval of the sale at the conclusion of a three-day owners meeting in New York.

“We did approve a sale of a minority interest in the Guardians, pending the closing,” Manfred said. “Really excited about the change there.”

Manfred offered no other details and the team has not commented.

Guardians owner Paul Dolan has been seeking a minority investor in his franchise for over a year. His interest began when previous minority investor John Sherman bought the Kansas City Royals.

In December, Dolan said the team had “meaningful discussions” with Blitzer, a 52-year-old equity investor and co-chairman of the 76ers and Devils. Blitzer is also a general partner with Crystal Palace Football Club.

Dolan hired New York investment bank Allen & Co. to help land a partner for his franchise, which has been plagued by poor attendance in recent seasons despite having a competitive team.

The Guardians are one of the majors’ youngest teams and an infusion of more capital could allow it to sign more of its younger players and be more active in free agency.

Before this season, Cleveland made long-term investments in several players, including All-Star third baseman José Ramírez, who signed a seven-year, $141 million contract.

The Guardians are currently 31-27 and in second place in the AL Central.

AP Baseball Writer Ron Blum contributed from New York.

