Rosters are set to shrink from 30 to 28 on Thursday, and the union has told players to expect them to remain that size through the completion of the World Series. The sides had originally agreed to cut rosters to 26 players on Aug. 20.
Taxi squads will be expanded from three to five players, the people said.
Before the pandemic shut down spring training and prompted MLB to set a shortened 60-game schedule, the league and union had agreed to expand active rosters from 25 to 26 this season.
Tuesday’s agreement was first reported by The Athletic.
