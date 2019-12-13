Pérez, 28, pitched for Minnesota last year after spending the first seven years of his career with the Rangers. In all, he has a 53-56 record with a 4.72 ERA.

He helps take the place in the rotation left open when Rick Porcello agreed to a deal with the New York Mets.

Pérez’s deal includes a $6 million salary for 2020 and gives Boston a $6.25 million team option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout. He can earn $250,000 each year in performance bonuses for innings.

One year contract that guarantees $6.5 million

Peraza spent the last four years in Cincinnati. In all, he batted .273 with 28 homers and 154 RBIs. He could fill a spot at utility infielder if the Red Sox don’t re-sign Brock Holt.

He can earn an additional $150,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

