AP sources: Tigers agree to $8.5M contract with RHP Lorenzen

The Detroit Tigers have bolstered their rotation by agreeing to a one-year contract with right-hander Michael Lorenzen, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.
Lorenzen was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since making his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, he is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA.
The 30-year-old Lorezen began his career as a starter before mostly pitching out of the bullpen for the Reds. Lorezenstarted in every game he pitched last year.
The Tigers agreed with left-hander Matthew Boyd on Wednesday, bringing him back to the team with a $10 million, one-year contract.
___
AP Baseball Ronald Blum contributed to this story.