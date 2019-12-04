The 29-year-old Wheeler stays in the NL East after spending his first seven seasons with the New York Mets. He was 11-8 with a 3.96 ERA last season after going 12-7 with a 3.31 ERA in 2018. Wheeler missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons following Tommy John surgery.

He will join a rotation led by Aaron Nola that also includes Jake Arrieta. The Phillies may pursue another starter to join a staff that has Zach Eflin, Vince Velasquez and Nick Pivetta.

Wheeler is 44-38 with a 3.77 ERA in 126 starts. He has 726 strikeouts in 749 1/3 innings.

