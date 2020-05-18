1974 — The Philadelphia Flyers beat the Boston Bruins 1-0 to win the Stanley Cup in six games.

1979 — Spectacular Bid, ridden by Ron Franklin, wins the Preakness Stakes by an easy 5 1/2 lengths over Golden Act.

1990 — Hobart wins its 11th straight NCAA Division III lacrosse championship, beating Washington College of Maryland 18-6. The Statesmen, winners of every final since the tournament’s inception in 1980, are 100-3 in Division III in that time.

1991 — Willy T. Ribbs becomes the first black driver to make the lineup for the Indianapolis 500.

2000 — Patrick Roy ties an NHL record with his 15th career playoff shutout as Colorado blank Dallas 2-0. Roy matches the shutout mark set by Clint Benedict of Ottawa and the Montreal Maroons in the 1920s, and extends his league record for playoff victories to 120.

2007 — Curlin, ridden by Robby Albarado, nips Kentucky Derby winner Street Sense by putting his head in front on the final stride, winning the Preakness Stakes in a riveting finish. The winning time was a blazing 1:53.46, equaling the stakes record of 1:53 2/5.

2012 — I’ll Have Another overtakes Bodemeister down the stretch to win the Preakness and keeps alive his hopes of winning the Triple Crown. Like the Kentucky Derby, I’ll Have Another races from behind to beat pace-setter Bodemeister, who also finished second in the Derby. I’ll Have Another, ridden by Mario Gutierrez, covers the 1 3/16 miles in 1:55.94.

2012 — Tim Duncan scores 19 points, helping engineer a 24-0 run in the third quarter after the Spurs trailed by 24 points earlier, and San Antonio defeats the Los Angeles Clippers 96-86 to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals series. The Spurs take their first lead during the 24-0 run on a fadeaway jumper by Duncan, who scores nine points in the outburst that put them ahead for good.

2014 — Lucy Li becomes the youngest player to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open by winning the sectional qualifier at Half Moon Bay in California. The 11-year-old Li shoots rounds of 74 and 68 on the par-72 Old Course and surpasses Lexi Thompson as the youngest competitor in a U.S. Women’s Open when she tees off at Pinehurst on June 19. Thompson was 12 when she qualified for the 2007 Open.

2015 — The NFL announces it is moving back extra-point kicks and allowing defenses to score on conversion turnovers. The owners approve the proposal to snap the ball from the 15-yard line on PATs to make them more challenging.

