1972 — The American Basketball Association announces that San Diego will receive a franchise and the NBA’s Buffalo Braves relocate to San Diego and are renamed the San Diego Clippers.

1984 — The Summer Olympics open in Los Angeles with a record 140 nations competing. The Soviet Union boycotts and is joined by 13 Communist allies, including Cuba and East Germany.

1987 — Laura Davies shoots a 1-under 71 to defeat Ayako Okamoto and JoAnne Carner in an 18-hole playoff to win the U.S. Women’s Open.

1987 — Angel Cordero Jr. becomes the fourth U.S. jockey to win 6,000 races when he rides Lost Kitty to victory at Monmouth Park, N.J.

1991 — Dennis Martinez pitches a perfect game as the Montreal Expos beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0.

1992 — American Mike Barrowman sets a world record in winning the 200-meter breaststroke, and Russian Evgueni Sadovyi becomes the Summer Olympics’ first triple gold medalist, also smashing a world record in the men’s 400-meter freestyle.

1994 — On the night baseball players set an Aug. 12 strike date, Kenny Rogers of the Texas Rangers pitches a perfect game for a 4-0 victory over California.

2000 — Blaine Wilson, America’s pre-eminent gymnast, wins his fifth straight U.S. championship in St. Louis. He becomes the first gymnast to win five straight national titles since George Wheeler did it from 1937-41.

2009 — Germany’s Paul Biedermann hands Michael Phelps his first major individual loss in four years, setting a world record in the 200-meter freestyle at the world championships in Rome. Phelps, a body length behind, is sent to his first loss in a major international meet since Ian Crocker beat him in the final of the 100 butterfly at the 2005 world championships.

2016 — Mirim Lee shoots a 10-under 62 to match the Women’s British Open record and open a three-stroke lead in the major championship at Woburn, England.

2016 — Germany’s Stephan Jaeger shoots a 12-under 58 in the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic for the lowest score in major tour play.

2017 — The U.S. women claim a record-extending fifth world championship in water polo with a 13-6 victory over Spain. Kiley Neushul scores four goals to help the two-time Olympic champions win back-to-back titles at the worlds.

2018 — The Washington Valor, who lost 10 of their 12 regular-season games, win the Arena Football League championship 69-55 over the Baltimore Brigade in the Arena Bowl.

