1972 — Nate Colbert of the San Diego Padres drives in 13 runs in a doubleheader sweep of the Atlanta Braves 9-0 and 11-7.

1987 — Mike Tyson wins the undisputed heavyweight championship with a 12-round unanimous decision over IBF champion Tony Tucker in Las Vegas.

1990 — Arkansas jumps to the Southeastern Conference, severing its 76-year tie to the troubled Southwest Conference.

AD

1992 — Eric Griffin, a two-time world champion at 106 pounds, loses to Rafael Lozano of Spain under the new electronic scoring system used at the Summer Olympics, even though all five judges credit him with more blows than his opponent as did five jury members used as a backup in case the computer failed.

AD

1994 — Baltimore’s Cal Ripken becomes the second major leaguer to play 2,000 straight games as the Orioles beat Minnesota 1-0.

1996 — Michael Johnson wins Olympic gold in the 200 meters in a record 19.32 seconds, becoming the first male Olympian to win the 200 and 400 in a single games. Dan O’Brien wins gold in the decathlon, four years after failing to make the U.S. Olympic team.

AD

2004 — Karen Stupples wins her first major title with a record-tying 19-under 269 at the Women’s British Open. Stupples ties the low score in a major, set by Dottie Pepper at the 1999 Nabisco Dinah Shore.

2009 — Rachel Alexandra wins the $1.25 million Haskell Ivitational at Monmouth Park to establish herself as one of the greatest fillies in thoroughbred racing. The bay filly, ridden by Calvin Borel, beats Belmont Stakes winner Summer Bird by six lengths.

AD

2010 — Stuart Appleby hits golf’s magic number, shooting a 59 to win the Greenbrier Classic. Appleby’s 11-under round puts him at 22 while third-round leader Jeff Overton finishes second by one stroke after his birdie try slid by the hole on the par-3 18th. Appleby is the fifth PGA Tour player to reach the milestone.

AD

2010 — Yani Tseng of Taiwan makes a 6-foot putt on the 18th hole to win the Women’s British Open by one stroke over Katherine Hull of Australia.

2010 — Bob and Mike Bryan win their record 62nd career doubles title on the ATP Tour. The twin brothers, who beat Eric Butorac and Jean-Julien Rojer in the Farmers Classic, surpass Hall of Famers Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde of Australia.

2012 — Four teams are kicked out of the women’s badminton doubles at the London Games for trying to lose on purpose. The eight doubles players from China, South Korea and Indonesia are cited by the Badminton World Federation for “conducting oneself in a manner that is clearly abusive or detrimental to the sport.”

___