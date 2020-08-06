1983 — Hal Sutton overcomes three straight bogeys and edges Jack Nicklaus by one stroke to win the PGA championship.

1983 — Norway’s Grete Waitz takes the women’s marathon in the first world track and field championships at Helsinki, Finland.

1992 — Sergei Bubka, the world record-holder and defending Olympic champion, fails to clear a height in the pole vault.

1994 — Carolyn Hill captures her first title in 14 years on the LPGA Tour. Hills shoots a final-round 69 for 275 that gave her a three-stroke victory over Nancy Ramsbottom in the McCall’s LPGA Classic. Hill, who tied the tournament record of 13-under-par, had made a tour-record 359 starts before tasting victory.

1999 — Wade Boggs becomes the first player to homer for his 3,000th hit, connecting in rare style with a two-run shot in Tampa Bay’s 15-10 loss to Cleveland.

2004 — Greg Maddux becomes the 22nd pitcher in major league history to reach 300 victories, leading the Chicago Cubs to an 8-4 victory over San Francisco.

2007 — San Francisco’s Barry Bonds hits home run No. 756 to break Hank Aaron’s storied record. Noticeably absent are commissioner Bud Selig and Aaron.

2012 — Aly Raisman becomes the first U.S. woman to win Olympic gold on floor, and she picks up a bronze on balance beam on the final day of the gymnastics competition at the London Olympics. She just misses a medal in the all-around, finishing with the same score as Russia’s Aliya Mustafina but drops to fourth on a tiebreak.

2016 — Jim Furyk becomes the first golfer to shoot a 58 in PGA Tour history. Three years after Furyk became the sixth player on tour with a 59, he takes it even lower in the Travelers Championship with a 12-under 58 in the final round. Furyk finishes tied for fifth at 11 under, three strokes behind winner Russell Knox.

2016 — Ichiro Suzuki triples off the wall for his 3,000th hit in the major leagues, becoming the 30th player to reach the milestone as the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 10-7.

