1937 — Don Budge beats Gottfried von Cramm in five sets to win his first U.S. Open men’s singles title.

1976 — In the third race at Latonia, jockey John Oldham and his wife, Suzanne Picou, became the first husband and wife riding team to compete in a parimutuel race. Oldham finished second aboard Harvey’s Hope and Picou rode My Girl Carla to an 11th-place finish.

1977 — In the last U.S. Open match played at the West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, N.Y., Guillermo Vilas beats Jimmy Connors, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-0, for the men’s singles title

1982 — Chris Evert wins her sixth U.S. Open singles title, defeating Hana Mandlikova, 6-3, 6-1.

1982 — In a 23-16 loss to Illinois, Rolf Mojsiejunko of Michigan State kicks a 61-yard field goal in his first collegiate attempt.

1983 — Jimmy Connors wins his second consecutive and fifth overall singles title at the US Open, beating Ivan Lendl, 6-3, 6-7, 7-5, 6-0.

1985 — Pete Rose of the Cincinnati Reds becomes the all-time hit leader with his 4,192nd hit, breaking Ty Cobb’s record. Rose lines a 2-1 pitch off San Diego pitcher Eric Show to left-center field for a single in the first inning. It’s the 57th anniversary of Ty Cobb’s last game in the majors.

1988 — Mats Wilander wins the longest men’s final in U.S. Open history, edging Ivan Lendl, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

1993 — Steffi Graf wins her third U.S. Open singles title with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Helena Sukova.

1994 — Andre Agassi wins the U.S. Open with a three-set victory over Michael Stich and becomes the first unseeded player to beat five seeded players in a Grand Slam and the first unseeded champion since Fred Stolle in 1966.

1999 — Serena Williams captures the U.S. Open women’s singles title by defeating top-seeded Martina Hingis, 6-3, 7-6.

2001 — Sports come to a standstill in the wake of terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, with major league baseball postponing a full schedule of regular-season games for the first time since D-Day in 1944.

2004 — Svetlana Kuznetsova becomes the first Russian woman to win the U.S. Open when she defeats countrywoman Elena Dementieva, 6-3, 7-5.

2005 — Drew Bledsoe becomes the 10th player in NFL history to throw for 40,000 yards in a career, leading Dallas to a 28-24 win over San Diego in his debut with the team.

2005 — Roger Federer defends his U.S. Open singles title by beating 35-year-old Andre Agassi, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-1.

2008 — Joan Higgins becomes the oldest winner in U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur history at age 52. Higgins beats Lynn Simmons 1-up at Barton Hills Country Club in Ann Arbor, Mich. to break the age mark of 48 set by Carol Semple Thompson in 1997.

2010 — Wladimir Klitschko, the IBF and WBO heavyweight champion, stops former titleholder Samuel Peter in the 10th round, an emphatic victory that came after getting knocked down three times and squeaking by Peter in their first meeting nearly five years ago.

2010 — James Madison, a top team in the Football Championship Subdivision, beats No. 13 Virginia Tech 21-16. The last time Virginia Tech lost to a I-AA team was 1985, when Richmond beat the Hokies 24-14 at Lane Stadium.

2010 — Kim Clijsters wins a second consecutive U.S. Open championship and third overall, easily beating Vera Zvonareva 6-2, 6-1 in a final that lasts exactly one hour.

2010 — The Penn State women’s volleyball team has its record winning streak ends at 109 matches with a 28-26, 25-12, 25-18 loss to Stanford in a tournament at Florida. Penn State’s streak is the second-longest in Division I team sports, behind the 137 straight wins by the Miami men’s tennis program from 1957-1964.

2011 — Sam Stosur beats Serena Williams, pulling off a 6-2, 6-3 upset in the U.S. Open for her first Grand Slam title. Stosur is the first Australian woman to win a major championship since Evonne Goolagong Cawley at Wimbledon in 1980.

2011 — Carolina’s Cam Newton becomes the first rookie to throw for more than 400 yards in his NFL opener in a 28-21 loss to Arizona. Newton, the No. 1 draft pick playing on the same field where he led Auburn to the BCS championship in January, completes 24 of 37 passes for 422 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

