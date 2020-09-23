1967 — Jim Bakken of St. Louis Cardinals kicks an NFL-record seven field goals to give the Cardinals a 28-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

1971 — The World Hockey Association announces its formation with 12 teams to start play in 1972.

1974 — Detroit’s Al Kaline doubles down the right-field line off Dave McNally of Baltimore in the fourth inning for his 3,000th career hit.

1993 — Juniata’s women’s volleyball team ends Washington’s NCAA-record winning streak at 59 matches.

1994 — Washington ends Miami’s NCAA-record home winning streak at 58 with a 38-20 victory against the Hurricanes at the Orange Bowl.

1995 — Europe rallies to upset the United States and win the Ryder Cup, 14 1/2 to 13 1/2 at Oak Hill in Rochester, N.Y. Europe takes seven singles matches to win its first Ryder Cup since 1989.

1998 — The NBA, through its 86th day of the lockout, announces the cancellation of 24 exhibition games and indefinite postponement of the start of training camps.

2001 — Green Bay’s 37-0 shutout of Washington ends the Redskins’ NFL record of scoring in 231 consecutive road games.

2004 — The Atlanta Braves clinch their 13th consecutive division title, winning the NL East with an 8-7 victory over the Florida Marlins. The Braves’ record streak of division championships began with the 1991 NL West title and excludes the 1994 strike-shortened season.

2006 — The Europeans turn the Ryder Cup into another rout, winning 18 1/2-9 1/2 and making history as the first European team to win three straight times.

2006 — Washington’s Mark Brunell breaks the NFL record for most consecutive passes completed in a single game when he connects on his first 22 throws in a 31-15 win over the Houston Texans.

2006 — Brett Favre throws three TD passes in Green Bay’s 31-24 at Detroit, giving him 402 for his career. He and Dan Marino are the only players with 400 or more.

2011 — Dwayne De Rosario scores the quickest hat trick in MLS history, leading D.C. United to a 4-1 victory over Real Salt Lake. De Rosario scores on a header in the 22nd minute, gets his second in the 27th and converts a free kick in the 31st.

2012 — Russell Wilson throws a disputed 24-yard touchdown to Golden Tate on the final play, and the Seattle Seahawks rally to beat the Green Bay Packers 14-12. Wilson scrambled from the pocket and threw to the corner of the end zone as the clock expired. Tate shoved Green Bay’s Sam Shields out of the way, then wrestled with M.D. Jennings for possession. It’s called a touchdown, and after a long review the ruling stands.

2013 — Skipper Jimmy Spithill and defending champion Oracle Team USA extend their winning streak to seven to force a winner-take-all America’s Cup finale against Emirates Team New Zealand.

