1981 — Nolan Ryan of the Houston Astros becomes the first player to pitch five no-hit, no-run games. This one is a 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Astrodome.

1981 — Kelvin Bryant of North Carolina rushes for 173 yards and scores four touchdowns in a 56-14 victory over Boston College, giving him 15 touchdowns over the last three games, an NCAA record.

AD

1992 — Rocky Mountain’s Steve Thompson rushes for 405 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-36 overtime victory over Carroll College. The rushing total is the second highest in NAIA history.

AD

1992 — Ken Irvin of Memphis is the first player in college football to block four punts in one game, leading the Tigers past Arkansas 22-6.

1998 — Prairie View A&M ends its NCAA-record 80-game losing streak by stopping a 2-point conversion in the final minute for a 14-12 victory over Langston. The victory is the Panthers’ first since Oct. 28, 1989, when they defeated Mississippi Valley 21-12.

2000 — At the Sydney Olympics, the U.S. softball team edges Japan 2-1 in extra innings to win its second straight gold medal.

AD

2004 — Peyton Manning of Indianapolis passes for 393 yards and five first-half touchdowns in a 45-31 win over Green Bay. Manning has the most TD throws in one half since Tommy Kramer in 1986, and the most yards in a quarter, 247, since Boomer Esiason in 1996.

2004 — San Francisco’s 34-0 loss at Seattle ends a 420-game streak of not being blanked for the 49ers, an NFL record.

AD

2008 — The Tampa Bay Rays win their first AL East title when the Boston Red Sox lose to the New York Yankees. Tampa Bay, which had never won more than 70 games in a season, is the first team other than Boston and New York to win the division since Baltimore did it in 1997. The Rays are the first AL team in the divisional era to finish with the worst record in its league then win its division in the following year.

AD

2015 — Aaron Green catches a tipped pass in the back of the end zone with 23 seconds left and No. 3 TCU outlasts Texas Tech 55-52 in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

2015 — Sebastian Giovinco breaks the MLS single-season points record, assisting on two goals in Toronto FC’s 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire to push his total to 35.

___