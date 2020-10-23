1976 — Chuck Foreman of the Minnesota Vikings rushes for 200 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-12 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

1979 — San Diego’s Dan Fouts sets an NFL record with his fourth consecutive 300-yard game with 303 yards, but the Chargers lose 45-22 to the Oakland Raiders.

1992 — The Toronto Blue Jays take baseball’s championship outside the U.S. for the first time, beating the Atlanta Braves 4-3 in 11 innings in Game 6 of the World Series.

1993 — Eric Metcalf returns two punts for touchdowns to give the Cleveland Browns a 28-23 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Metcalf’s first touchdown is a team-record 91 yarder and the other goes for 75 yards with 2:05 left in the game.

1994 — Atlanta’s Greg Maddux becomes the first pitcher to win three straight Cy Young Awards, unanimously sweeping the NL honor.

1998 — Ricky Williams of Texas becomes the leading scorer in NCAA Division I history with 428 career points, scoring two touchdowns in a 30-20 victory over Baylor.

2003 — Se Ri Pak is the first woman to make the two-round cut in a men’s golf tournament since Babe Zaharias in 1945. Pak shoots a 2-over 74 on the Korean tour for a 2-over 146 halfway through the $250,000 SBS Super Tournament. Pak finishes tied for 29th place.

2004 — The New England Patriots extend their NFL victory streak to 21 games with a 13-7 win over the AFC East rival New York Jets. The Patriots also set the regular-season mark of 18 straight wins, surpassing the 17 won by the 1933-34 Chicago Bears.

2004 — Arizona’s Emmitt Smith breaks Walter Payton’s NFL record for 100-yard rushing games with his 78th. Neil Rackers of the Cardinals ties an NFL record by kicking three field goals of at least 50 yards.

2008 — Make it 9-for-9 for the unstoppable Zenyatta. The 4-year-old filly, ridden by Mike Smith, stays perfect in the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Ladies’ Classic at Santa Anita, roaring from last to first around the turn.

2010 — Washington cornerback DeAngelo Hall ties an NFL single-game record with four interceptions, including a 92-yard interception-return touchdown, in the Redskins’ 17-14 win at Chicago.

2012 — Pablo Sandoval becomes the fourth player to hit three home runs in a World Series game to lead the San Francisco Giants over the Detroit Tigers 8-3 in the opener.

2013 — A majority-female officiating crew works a college football game in an apparent first. The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference bills it as the first time it’s happened in NCAA play. In the Division II game, Miles defeats Lane 38-26.

2015 — Montreal beats the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 to extend its season-opening winning streak to nine games. The Canadiens break the NHL record for most consecutive regulation wins to begin a season, set by Buffalo in 1975-76.

2015 — Lance Austin returns a blocked field goal 78 yards for a touchdown on the final play, giving Georgia Tech a 22-16 upset of No. 9 Florida State.

