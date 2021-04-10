The Rays went 27-13 in division play in 2020. Tampa Bay hit 80 total home runs with 3.3 extra base hits per game last year.
The Yankees went 23-17 in division games in 2020. New York hit .247 as a team last season and averaged 3.1 extra base hits per game.
The teams meet for the first time this season. Tampa Bay leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (left quad), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).
Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Aaron Judge: (side), Luke Voit: (knee), Gio Urshela: (undisclosed), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).
