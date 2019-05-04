Arizona Diamondbacks (19-13, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (15-18, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (2-1, 3.73 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (2-4, 4.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado will host Arizona in a meeting of division foes.

The Rockies are 3-7 against opponents from the NL West. Colorado ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .239 batting average. David Dahl leads the team with an average of .315.

The Diamondbacks are 5-7 against teams from the NL West. Arizona has slugged .467, good for second in in the MLB. Christian Walker leads the club with a .602 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and seven home runs. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 10-9. Robbie Ray secured his second victory and Ketel Marte went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs for Arizona. Tyler Anderson registered his third loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with nine home runs and is batting .308. Charlie Blackmon is 13-for-45 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 18 extra base hits and has 15 RBIs. Marte is 13-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .255 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Diamondbacks: 8-2, .263 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad), Daniel Murphy: 7-day IL (back).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

