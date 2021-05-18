Cardinals: LF Tyler O’Neill (left middle finger fracture) has been placed on the 10-day Injured List, retroactive to May 17. O’Neill is appearing on the IL for the second time this season. O’Neill also was sidelined April 11-22 with a right groin strain. He is batting .250 this season with eight home runs (including three in the last six games). ... President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said reliever Jordan Hicks will refrain from baseball-related activities for at least one month after he received an injection in his right elbow last week. ... Mozeliak also said RHP Miles Mikolas (right shoulder soreness) and RHO Carlos Martínez (right ankle sprain) might be back in the rotation for the Chicago Cubs this weekend in a series that begins Friday and starts a stretch of 17 consecutive days without an off-day for St. Louis.