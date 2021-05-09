Rockies: RHP Yency Almonte (0-1, 12.46 ERA) has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list. He had been out with right hand soreness. RHP Justin Lawrence was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque. ... INF C.J. Cron was held out of the starting lineup for the third successive game with back tightness. Cron, who is day to day, was scratched from the lineup on Friday.